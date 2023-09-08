All lanes shut down on I-85 south after crash

UNION CITY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 just south of the Atlanta airport are completely shut down Wednesday night as crews are on scene of a crash.
It's not clear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries yet. The wreck happened along I-85 near Jonesboro Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
GDOT website says the wreck happened just after 9:30 p.m. There is no timetable for when the interstate will be reopened.
The interstate is at a standstill as cars have been seen turning around and exiting on the wrong-way off-ramp just to get off the interstate.
The City of Fairburn wrote in a social media post for drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
You can watch as cars are currently stuck behind the crash in the live stream below.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
