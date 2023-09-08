All lanes shut down on I-85 south after crash

This is a developing story.

UNION CITY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 just south of the Atlanta airport are completely shut down Wednesday night as crews are on scene of a crash.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries yet. The wreck happened along I-85 near Jonesboro Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT website says the wreck happened just after 9:30 p.m. There is no timetable for when the interstate will be reopened.

The interstate is at a standstill as cars have been seen turning around and exiting on the wrong-way off-ramp just to get off the interstate.

The City of Fairburn wrote in a social media post for drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

