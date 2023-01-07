x
3 kids killed in crash near the Florida-Georgia state line, officials say

One of the vehicles slowed and/or stopped on the bridge that separates Florida and Georgia. The vehicle behind it couldn't react in time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — **The images in this story may be disturbing to some.

Three children were killed, and multiple people were injured following a crash near the Florida-Georgia state line Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say two vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near MM-381 in Nassau County around 7:40 a.m. 

Both vehicles were occupying the center lane when, for an unknown reason, troopers say the driver of the vehicle in front slowed and/or stopped on the bridge that separates Florida and Georgia. 

FHP says the driver of the second vehicle was unable to react in time and slammed into the back of the first car.

Troopers say a 10-year-old girl, 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy in the first vehicle were killed. Additionally, a 14-year-old boy and 57-year-old woman suffered critical injuries. The driver, a 24-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

FHP says all occupants of the vehicle were from Bay Shore, N.Y.

The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries, FHP says.

