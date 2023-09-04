Authorities respond to rollover crash in Alpharetta, driver survives

Authorities are asking people to be extra safe when driving this holiday.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Public Safety leaders are stressing caution on the road this Labor Day after responding to a dangerous rollover crash.

Officers, firefighters, and emergency medical crews were called to Haynes Bridge Road and Rainwater Drive around 2 p.m. Monday. This busy intersection is near a shopping plaza and several businesses, down GA 400.

A photo shared by authorities shows a white sedan flipped onto its roof. With wheels facing toward the sky and the roof crushed into the ground, the sedan blocked traffic heading onto Haynes Bridge Road.

Crews said, miraculously, the driver wasn't badly hurt and only sustained minor injuries.