GSP: 17-year-old air lifted to hospital, 18-year-old driver charged with DUI in single-vehicle crash

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A single-vehicle crash resulted in the injuries of two teenagers Thursday morning, including the driver who is now facing charges.
According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the crash happened on Andrew Bailey Road near Buckeye Trail around 7:15 a.m.
The two people inside, 18-year-old Jonathon Casey and a 17-year-old were hurt in the crash. Neither of them was wearing a seatbelt, the GSP said. The 17-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a hospital.
Casey, who authorities said was driving, was taken to the hospital. He faces charges of driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, and a seatbelt violation.