GSP: 17-year-old air lifted to hospital, 18-year-old driver charged with DUI in single-vehicle crash

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened on Andrew Bailey Road around 7:15 a.m.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A single-vehicle crash resulted in the injuries of two teenagers Thursday morning, including the driver who is now facing charges.

The two people inside, 18-year-old Jonathon Casey and a 17-year-old were hurt in the crash. Neither of them was wearing a seatbelt, the GSP said. The 17-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to a hospital.