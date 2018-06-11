HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A man wanted for aggravated assault caused delays on the I-75 express lanes in Henry County due to police activity trying to take him into custody.

The suspect traveled west on Highway 81 approaching Henry County, went through city limits and on towards I-75 and entered the express lanes early Tuesday morning.

The suspect's car began having mechanical issues and gave out in the express lanes, police said.

Henry County officials helped take the suspect into custody after they caught with the pursuit - which slowed to 25 mph.

Henry County did not engage the pursuit, police said.

Newton County deputies later arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

The incident caused delays on Jodeco Road early Tuesday morning.

