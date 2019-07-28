CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said one person was killed in an 11-car wreck on Interstate 75 in Clayton County early Sunday morning that blocked all northbound traffic and forced motorists to take alternate routes for more than four hours.

The wreck happened just before 6 a.m. near the Mount Zion Road exit. According to Officer David Portis with the Clayton County Police, one person was killed in the wreck. There was no immediate word on how many additional injuries there were in the wreck, nor their severity.

Motorists are being cautioned to completely avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

Two northbound lanes of traffic were restored at about 10:15 a.m., but motorists were experiencing major delays through the area.

By noon, GDOT said traffic had been restored to all lanes through the affected area.

For updated traffic maps and travel times, please visit 11Alive.com/traffic.

