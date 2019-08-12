FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least five cars were involved in a wreck on Georgia 400 northbound near Holcomb Bridge Road early Sunday morning, according to GDOT officials.

GDOT said that at least four people were hurt in the wreck along Georgia 400, which has blocked all lanes of the roadway since about 4 a.m.

Motorists are advised to take Roswell Road as an alternate to avoid Georgia 400 northbound.

The roadway remained closed as of 8:30 a.m., with no indication as to when the roadway will reopen, as authorities continued their investigation.

