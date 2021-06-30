Man hit, killed while walking in the middle of I-75 NB near Allgood Road

It happened Tuesday shortly after 1:15 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Allgood Road.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man was hit and killed overnight after being hit by a truck on Interstate 75 northbound, the Marietta Police Department said.

It happened Tuesday shortly after 1:15 a.m. on I-75 northbound near Allgood Road.

Police said 26-year-old Joshua Edwards, of Atlanta, was walking in the middle of the interstate, for unknown reasons, when a freightliner truck tractor traveling north struck the victim.

Police said Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, the driver of the truck tractor will not face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator N. St. Onge at (770) 794-5352.