ATLANTA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms introduced legislation that would put a stop to any new permits for e-scooters.

The move comes after Bottoms issued an executive order last month, putting a temporary freeze for any new companies wanting to obtaining permits. Three people have died from scooter-related incidents in Atlanta. A juvenile was also hit by a car Monday night while riding a scooter.

In a news release Monday night, city officials said this legislation would "codify into city code an executive order for repealing the Department of City Planning’s authorization to issue new permits" for the dockless devices.

“Given the serious effects these devices have on our infrastructure, public safety, and quality of life, the City cannot allow this rapidly growing industry to move faster than our ability to regulate it,” said Mayor Bottoms. “In the coming weeks, this administration will introduce a larger solution to keep our streets safe for all modes of transportation—including scooters, cars, bikes and wheelchairs—and ensure greater equity in mobility.”

The city said the legislation would permanently repeal the department's ability for accepting applications and issuing permits for the devices.

It was introduced by Councilmember Carla Smith and Councilmember Dustin Hillis on behalf of Mayor Bottoms.

The new ordinance would allow scooter companies who have a permit before August 19 to operate until that permit expires. The legislation now goes to the transportation committee.

