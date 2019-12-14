ATLANTA — An Atlanta police vehicle was involved in an incident on the southbound Downtown Connector early Saturday morning near 14th Street.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the incident blocked the HOV lane and two left lanes of the roadway for a short time.

Images from 11Alive photojournalist Aden Brown show the vehicle near the center wall on the interstate at about 5:15 a.m.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries.

Additional information was not immediately available.

MORE HEADLINES |

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta