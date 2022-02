Atlanta Fire Rescue, Georgia State Patrol, Grady EMS and HERO Units are all on scene.

ATLANTA — Two lanes are shut down on I-20 WB and I-285 NB following an 8-car accident, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Two individuals suffered injuries, according to officials. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries are still unknown.

Lanes 1 and 2 have reopened. Lanes 3 and 4 remained closed due to an eight car motor vehicle accident. #AFRD — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 25, 2022