Traffic | Here are the traffic incidents causing delays across the metro Atlanta roadways

ATLANTA — Traffic incidents are popping up all across the metro Atlanta area as 11Alive StormTrackers continue to watch a system that will move through the southeast Friday morning, bringing very strong and severe thunderstorms.

Tornadoes, heavy rain, and flooding are all concerns.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of northern Georgia until 7 a.m. Friday.

There have been multiple incidents reported throughout the metro so far on Thursday. Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said drivers should not go out yet unless it is completely necessary.

5:20 a.m. | GOOD NEWS: Lanes back open I-85 NB before Hwy 166.

Wreck off to the right I-85 NB before Hwy 166, no delays heading into town. #MorningRushATL #11alive pic.twitter.com/fLjtph3kEj — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) March 26, 2021

5:15 a.m. | All lanes are blocked I-85 NB before Hwy 166. The delays are coming up from the airport. It is best to use I-75 as an alternate route.