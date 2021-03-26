Traffic | Here are the traffic incidents causing delays across the metro Atlanta roadways

ATLANTA — Traffic incidents are popping up all across the metro Atlanta area as 11Alive StormTrackers continue to watch a system that will move through the southeast Friday morning, bringing very strong and severe thunderstorms.
Tornadoes, heavy rain, and flooding are all concerns.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of northern Georgia until 7 a.m. Friday.
There have been multiple incidents reported throughout the metro so far on Thursday. Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said drivers should not go out yet unless it is completely necessary.
5:20 a.m. | GOOD NEWS: Lanes back open I-85 NB before Hwy 166.
5:15 a.m. | All lanes are blocked I-85 NB before Hwy 166. The delays are coming up from the airport. It is best to use I-75 as an alternate route.
4:42 a.m. | All lanes are blocked after a car fire on I-75 northbound past 17th Street.