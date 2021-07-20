Traffic Alerts | Car flips off Buford-Spring Connector; Delays remain following I-20 wreck

Traffic incidents are popping up across the metro with a rainy start to the morning.

ATLANTA — Multiple traffic incidents are plaguing the metro Atlanta area following a soggy start this Tuesday morning.

Commuters were experiencing heavy traffic delays following a multi-car crash on Interstate 20 eastbound at Interstate 285 in Fulton County.

According to traffic officials, the backup caused massive delays from Douglasville with over an hour of drive time from Highway 92 to I-285.

11Alive Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said morning drivers should use Highway 78/ Veterans Memorial Highway to get around the heavy backup.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the incident is now clear.

TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Wreck I-20 EB at I-285 in Fulton County causing massive delays from Douglasville, over one hour drive time from Hwy 92 to I-285. Use Hwy 78/ Veterans Memorial Hwy as an alternate. #11alive pic.twitter.com/rOIqzstNBk — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) July 20, 2021

A car is also upside down and in the bush area of the Buford Spring connector southbound near Spring Street.

No word on any injuries at this time or what caused the incident to occur.