FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities have identified the two people who died in a fatal crash on I-285 West Wednesday morning.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, 33-year-old Derrien O'Neal and 31-year-old Sydni Hackett died from their injuries. Both are from Atlanta. Authorities said O'Neal was driving the car.

The wreck involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle in a construction zone. It happened shortly after 5 a.m. near New Northside Drive.

The delays stretched for miles in both directions approaching the wreck. North and eastbound delays on I-285 began before South Cobb Drive, while westbound delays stretched to beyond before Georgia 400.

