Passenger ejected from car in crash involving 2 semi-trucks on I-75

"The Kia Soul drove under the trailer and overturned as it was being struck by the trailer’s undercarriage and rear wheel tandems," GSP said.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One person ejected from a vehicle had to be airlifted to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

During the wreck, the car overturned after hitting two semi-trucks and traveled underneath one of the trailers, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).

GSP said a trooper responded to the scene of the accident around 11:45 a.m. on I-75 North at mile marker 301 in Bartow County. Troopers said a white Kia Soul, with two people inside, was headed north and approaching a semi-truck that was moving slowly.

The driver in the Kia was allegedly following the truck too closely and hit the trailer's left side. After impact, the Kia turned clockwise and hit a second semi-truck.

"The Kia Soul drove under the trailer and overturned as it was being struck by the trailer’s undercarriage and rear-wheel tandems," the GSP said.

The Kia then rolled over and the passenger inside was ejected. The GSP said the person who was ejected was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The driver was taken to Cartersville Medical Center with injuries the GSP described as non-life-threatening.