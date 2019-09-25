HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More bad news overnight for drivers east of Houston.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a big rig struck a cow on Highway 90 at Mercury Drive. The crash caused the truck to lose a load of wood, which struck a passing car.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. The highway partially reopened by 5:30 a.m., but there are still some delays heading westbound. Eastbound lanes are fully open.

There were no injuries reported, although the cow did not survive.

Deputies said this will impact those drivers seeking alternate routes from the I-10 closure, which was caused by a barge strike last week. Drivers are advised to use I-10 East and Beltway 8 instead.

At this time there are now two eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 East open again at the San Jacinto River.

