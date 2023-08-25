Bus catches fire on I-285; Ashford Dunwoody westbound ramp closed

Officials said that no one was injured and that the driver was the only person on the bus when it caught fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A bus caught fire on I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road Friday evening, causing delays during Friday afternoon rush hour.

Dunwoody Police said the Ashford Dunwoody westbound ramp is currently closed.

Officials said that no one was injured and that the driver was the only person on the bus when it caught fire.

DeKalb County firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but crews are working to cleanup the mess.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where firefighters were seen spraying the bus with water. The rear of the bus appeared scorched by the flames.

The ramp is still closed, police are unsure when it will reopen.

Drivers can check 11Alive.com/traffic for more information on alternate routes and delays.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.