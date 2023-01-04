Car flips on I-85 near Spaghetti Junction causing 3 lanes to close

The driver fortunately had non-life threatening injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A car overturned following an accident on Interstate 85 north near Spaghetti Junction Saturday afternoon which has now closed three lanes, according to Georgia Department of Transportation officials.

The wreck happened just before 3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the scene at the Northcrest Ramp in DeKalb County where a car had flipped and was blocking the far left lane.

The driver was able to be removed from the car and fortunately had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.