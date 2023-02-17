x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Car lands on guardrail in Cherokee County crash, delays expected: Deputies

They reported that those involved were not hurt badly.
Credit: wxia

ATLANTA — A car landed on a guardrail following a multi-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, causing traffic in the area on Friday. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on I-75 northbound at Woodstock Road and involved five cars. They reported that no one was hurt badly.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews clean up the scene. Traffic delays are expected, but roads are still open according to the office. Information about how the crash happened was not provided.

Credit: wxia

Related Articles

Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

More Videos

In Other News

Wet roads lead to multiple interstate wrecks in metro Atlanta

Before You Leave, Check This Out