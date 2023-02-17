Car lands on guardrail in Cherokee County crash, delays expected: Deputies

ATLANTA — A car landed on a guardrail following a multi-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, causing traffic in the area on Friday.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on I-75 northbound at Woodstock Road and involved five cars. They reported that no one was hurt badly.
Drivers should avoid the area while crews clean up the scene. Traffic delays are expected, but roads are still open according to the office. Information about how the crash happened was not provided.
