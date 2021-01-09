Car fully engulfed in flames on I-75 NB past 17th Street causes major delays

This is a developing traffic story.

ATLANTA — An early morning car fire is causing major delays on Interstate 75 northbound just past 17th Street following a wreck, video shows.

Four right lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the wreck that's causing delays back to North Avenue. Footage shows the car undergo two explosions before fire crews arrived on the scene.

No word on any injuries at this time.

Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said morning commuters who travel from downtown into Midtown should use Northside Drive, West Peachtree Street or Peachtree Street to avoid this major incident. Crash also says drivers should avoid the interstates in Midtown at this time.

MAJOR RED ALERT: A terrible wreck and car fire burns on I-75 NB past 17th Street. Only the HOV lane is open, huge delays from midtown. Use West Peachtree, Peachtree or Northside Drive out of midtown. #11alive pic.twitter.com/gpWg9ULIVG — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) September 1, 2021

Refresh often for updates.