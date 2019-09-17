CHAMBLEE, Ga. — A person was hit and injured by a train at a MARTA station early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said it happened at the Chamblee station.

Officials said the victim's leg was injured and EMS is on the scene.

The Chamblee MARTA station is shutdown at this time and suspended between Chamblee and Doraville.

MARTA plans to set up a bus bridge between Doraville and Brookhaven MARTA station.

