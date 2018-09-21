CANTON, Ga. - Authorities evacuated people at a chicken plant in Canton, Ga after a truck leaked contaminates near Pilgrim's Pride on Univeter Road.

According the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the FedEx truck was delivering organic peroxide to Pilgrim's Pride Chicken plant on Univeter Road and the chemical started to leak.

Interstate 575 was shutdown in both directions between Exit 14 and Exit 16 for a while, but has since reopened. Univerter Road however, is still closed.

The sheriff's office said four people were taken to the hospital for having issues with breathing. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff's office, the injuries were not severe.

Two of the people who were transported were from a nearby constructions site; the others were from the plant.

A spokesperson from the company released the following statement:

A contractor delivering peracetic acid to our Pilgrim’s Canton facility experienced a spill. Peracetic acid is a common disinfectant used in production plants. We are cooperating with local authorities to ensure the safety of our team members and the community.

Peracetic acid, which is a type of organic peroxide, is a bleaching agent for food starch and is used to clean dead chickens.

The spokesperson said it's a very effective and quickly breaks down into the harmless byproducts of acetic acid, oxygen and water.

