GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a boy walking to school was seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle near Colony Drive.

It happened near The Pointe at Norcross Apartments around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the child, who was described as 11 or 12 years old by officers, was hit by a black Kia Sedona minivan and taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Police said the child's condition was serious but not life-threatening.

According to police, the boy was carrying his backpack and walking across the road in a marked crosswalk when the minivan struck him, knocking him to the ground.

Police said the boy had pressed the button for the crosswalk and then proceeded across the street. He was then struck by the Kia Sedona.

Police said the female driver of the minivan remained on the scene. The said charges in the case are pending in the case.

The southbound lanes of South Norcross Tucker Road remained shut down as of 10 a.m.

