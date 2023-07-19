Roads closed in Cobb County due to water main break | How to get around

A release states that Powers Ferry Road between Delk and Terrell Mill Roads is closed due to the break.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break in Cobb County led to road closures and traffic disruptions on Wednesday morning, according to the county's government.

The incident occurred earlier today, and authorities have announced that the road closure is expected to last for an extended period as crews work to address the situation.

There is currently no estimate on when roads will reopen. The county said around 9 a.m. that water to 26 businesses had been restored.

Drivers are advised to avoid the affected area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays during their daily commute. Cobb County said drivers could use Bentley Road, which connects to Delk and Terrell Mill Roads just east of the break.