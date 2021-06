The incident happened between the Delk Road and Windy Hill exit in Cobb County.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Five right lanes are blocked on I-75 southbound in Cobb County following a lumber spill Wednesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Police say it happened shortly after 1 p.m. in between the Delk Road and Windy Hill exit along the interstate.

The two left lanes are open as traffic officials work to clean up the spill.

Cobb authorities said no one was seriously injured.