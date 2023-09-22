Construction to expand Collins Hill Road set to begin to ease traffic near downtown Lawrenceville

The new project's focal point is reducing traffic near downtown Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College, two hot spots for vehicle congestion in Gwinnett County.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Drivers who have to pass through Lawrenceville every day will soon get some traffic relief after Gwinnett County announced a new road project.

The road-widening project is expected to be completed by mid-2024 and drivers can expect delays in the area starting in late September.

Beginning later this month, Collins Hill Road is set to undergo an expansion for a nearly one-mile stretch from University Center Lane to the Lendon Connector, according to a release from the county.

The new project's focal point is reducing traffic near downtown Lawrenceville and Georgia Gwinnett College, two hot spots for vehicle congestion in Gwinnett County. It is being fully funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, known as SPLOST.

University Center Lane runs through the Georgia Gwinnett campus while the end of the project, Lendon Connector, is just two and a half miles from downtown Lawrenceville.