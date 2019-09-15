ATLANTA — Early Sunday morning, a construction worker was killed while working on Interstate 285, just hours after another accident sent several people to the hospital.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that the person who was killed was a construction worker on an ongoing project near Cascade Road and I-285.

Officials said the call came in at about 3 a.m., and that one car was involved.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of the construction worker and the details of what led to the incident.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones for safety, and that police do issue tickets with increased fines in marked construction zones.

The incident came only hours after a major wreck not far away at the junction between I-285 and I-20.

Authorities said about 20 people were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries, after a large multi-vehicle wreck that happened late Saturday night.

Atlanta Police are continuing to investigate the cause of that wreck.

