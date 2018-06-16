SMYRNA, Ga. -- On Sunday, motorists were still forced to avoid a sinkhole on an offramp from Interstate 285 eastbound to US 41 near SunTrust Park and Cumberland Mall.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the sinkhole, located on the right side of the ramp forced the closure of all three right-turning lanes from that offramp to Cobb Parkway. Motorists wishing to go southbound on US 41 from I-285 eastbound are advised to use Paces Ferry Road or to take I-75 to Cumberland Boulevard.

The project's contractor told 11Alive News on Sunday morning that paving of the ramp at the sinkhole's location was expected to take place Sunday evening. He says they hoped to have the roadway reopened for normal traffic for Monday morning's commute.

That location is already a busy ramp, but this weekend, the Atlanta Braves are hosting the San Diego Padres at SunTrust Park on Sunday at 1:35 p.m., which will add even more traffic to that location.

GDOT Is advising motorists going to the game or to other attractions in the area to use alternative transportation or to take other routes to the Cumberland/Galleria or Battery areas.

© 2018 WXIA