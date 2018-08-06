DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Some morning commuters are facing an unwelcome surprise on Friday morning due to yet another crash involving a truck carrying cows.

HERO units responding to the scene at the I-285 southbound ramp to I-20 east said at least 36 head of cattle were in the back of a semi-truck that crashed. At least three cows did not survive the crash. The live ones were loaded onto another truck and are now on the way to Augusta.

The driver was taken to the hospital where his condition has not yet been released.

The ramp's tight radius has been the subject of concern before and now features large signs warning large trucks of the danger of overturning - as well as a maximum safe speed.

It's the second time in a month that metro Atlanta's traffic has been impacted by cows. The last accident happened on the other side of metro Atlanta on I-75 near Wade Green Road in Cobb County.

In that crash, crews spent hours wrangling live cows and clearing the bodies of others that had died.

ALTERNATE ROUTE

Before getting to the southbound ramp, jump off at Glenwood Road which will take you to Covington Highway and Wesley Chapel Road. Wesley Chapel intersects with I-20.

