Man killed in 2-vehicle crash on west side Perimeter near MLK Drive exit

The GSP said the victim's vehicle was following a tractor-trailer too closely.

ATLANTA — A 41-year-old Hiram man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 285 northbound late Wednesday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Franka Young with the Georgia Department of Public Safety's Public Information Office said at about 11:20 a.m., a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was stopped for traffic in the left lane of I-285 between the Cascade Road exit and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit.

Young said the second vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 41-year-old Robert Johnston of Hiram, was following too closely and hit the rear bumper of the tractor-trailer.

Johnston was pronounced dead at the scene, Young said.

Traffic was blocked in all northbound lanes of the interstate for several hours due to the crash and resulting investigation.

All lanes of the roadway has since reopened for all traffic.