Lanes reopened following crash in Fulton County on Route 166

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Lanes have reopened.
Original Story:
An accident in Fulton County is blocking all lanes on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning.
It's on Route 166 past US 29 in Fulton County. Officials are asking all drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
There's not much information about who was involved in the crash or how it happened. Police have not reported injuries or said when the road would be reopened.
Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia. MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE:
- Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download the 11Alive News mobile app
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Watch live streams on YouTube
- Look at our TV guide to see when we're airing on cable TV