Lanes reopened following crash in Fulton County on Route 166

Drivers were asked to take another route.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Lanes have reopened.

Original Story:

An accident in Fulton County is blocking all lanes on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning.

It's on Route 166 past US 29 in Fulton County. Officials are asking all drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

There's not much information about who was involved in the crash or how it happened. Police have not reported injuries or said when the road would be reopened.