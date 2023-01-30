Crash, debris blocks multiple lanes on I-675 SB in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes of I-675 southbound are shut down Monday morning past Forest Parkway due to a wreck and debris in the road.
At this time, there is no word on when the wreck will be cleared.
The wreck was first spotted around 4:30 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 23 into Stockbridge from Ellenwood.
