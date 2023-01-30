Crash, debris blocks multiple lanes on I-675 SB in Clayton County

There is no word on when the wreck will be cleared.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes of I-675 southbound are shut down Monday morning past Forest Parkway due to a wreck and debris in the road.

At this time, there is no word on when the wreck will be cleared.

The wreck was first spotted around 4:30 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 23 into Stockbridge from Ellenwood.

RED ALERT: Wreck and debris block all lanes I-675 SB past Forest Pkwy. Use Hwy 23 into Stockbridge from Ellenwood. #11alive pic.twitter.com/3s7EN6a8Yz — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) January 30, 2023