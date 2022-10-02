Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511.

Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.

"There will be lengthy cleanup," Cobb County said.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to travel east toward Atlanta.

Officials have not yet said how many people were injured and the extent of those injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT

Most lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound at Factory Shoals are closed due to an accident with injuries.



There will be lengthy cleanup. pic.twitter.com/cRQDIpQ8Js — Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) October 2, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.