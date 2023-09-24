All lanes of I-285 south shut down after wreck sends car up in flames leaving 1 seriously injured

Heavy traffic delays are being reported.

ATLANTA — The southbound lanes of Interstate 285 are shut down in Atlanta Sunday night due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Atlanta Police said that one of the cars involved caught fire after the wreck. Three people were injured in the accident and one person was rushed to the hospital critically injured.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m. Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the wreck will be cleared around 10:45 p.m.

Officers are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

