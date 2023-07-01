Lane closed | Authorities are responding to a crash on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue

Traffic is building in the area, and drivers should take alternate routes.

ATLANTA — Update: All lanes except one are now open to traffic, according to GDOT. Authorities still have not released any information about the incident and have extended the road closure from 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Original story:

All are closed on Interstate 75/85 Southbound following what looks like a serious crash on Saturday morning.

It happened about half of a mile before the University Avenue exit on Interstate 75/85 South; GDOT said they were notified around 8:17 a.m.

Authorities have not released any information about who was involved in the crash or what the injuries may be. Information about how the collision happened was not released at this time.

GDOT estimated that roads would be closed until 8:15 a.m. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid the traffic building up in the area.