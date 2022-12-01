Crash on I-85N closes lanes, causes delays near Suwanee

Authorities said to plan an alternate route.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are assisting with a crash on northbound Interstate 85 near the Suwanee exit Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said to expect delays and plan an alternate route. According to Gwinnett County Police, four lanes are currently shut down on I-85 south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee.

Police tweeted shortly before 4 p.m. that it's helping Georgia State Patrol at mile marker 111 in Suwanee.

Video shows it's a multi-vehicle wreck with debris scattered across the roadway. At least three vehicles appear to be involved. Around 4:30 p.m. one lane of traffic was moving slowly.

Authorities have not yet said if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.