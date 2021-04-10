Crews on scene of crash near I-85 South and Plasters Avenue

The incident happened Monday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol is on the scene of a crash near I-85 S and Plasters Avenue.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show a right lane closed along the interstate with police and first responders on the scene. 11Alive also sent a crew to the area underneath the interstate bridge.

GSP has that road blocked as well. A car can be seen at the side of the bridge near Plasters Avenue, near the HERO headquarters.

Officials have not yet released information about what happened. However, GSP said one person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.