DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There's an accident on I-285 northbound past I-20 in DeKalb County.

Several left lanes are blocked in the area.

Traffic is backed up approaching I-20 from I-675. The crash is also impacting I-20 westbound coming in from Panola Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

For the latest traffic maps and traffic times, please visit 11alive.com/traffic.

© 2018 WXIA