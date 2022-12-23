Multiple lanes closed on I-85 north near Shallowford Road after multi-car crash

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Multiple lanes are closed after a multi-car crash on I-85 Northbound near Shallowford Road in Chamblee.

A GDOT camera currently shows three lanes closed with two cars involved in the wreck as crews clean up the roadways.

Officials said that no one was injured in the crash and it is currently unclear what caused the two-car wreck.

Drivers should use caution in this area.