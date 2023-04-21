x
Crash shuts down all lanes of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Gwinnett County

All lanes will be closed for at least another hour, according to Gwinnett County Police. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard are closed right now near Sugarloaf Parkway following a crash on the busy Gwinnett County road, police said.

Police said the road will be shut down for at least another hour, but did not say how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured. The crash happened just north of Sugarloaf Parkway, according to police.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene that appeared to show a head-on crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV. 

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes during their Friday rush hour commute home and to avoid the area.

   

