1 killed in I-575 N crash near Holly Springs, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person is dead after a car went under a tow truck Monday afternoon in Cherokee County, the Holly Springs Police Department said.

The accident happened along I-575 northbound near Holly Street Bridge, just before Holly Springs Parkway, according to GDOT 511. Authorities said the car went under a tow truck, which was picking up another car on the side of the road. Holly Springs Police said no one else was injured.

Police said the interstate was shut down for nearly two hours but was able to reopen shortly after 4 p.m.

Authorities have not yet identified the driver killed in the accident.

