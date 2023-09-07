50-year-old motorcyclist dead after Athens crash, police say

The crash happened just around 7:12 p.m. Wednesday on Whit Davis Road and Pioneer Drive.

ATHENS, Ga. — A 50-year-old motorcyclist is now dead after a crash in Athens on Wednesday evening, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police said that the motorcyclist, later identified as Kashif Abbas, was traveling south on Whit Davis Road.

Witnesses told police they saw Abbas passing other cars and approaching a curve. That's when his motorcycle fell onto the ground and slid into oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes where he was hit by a pickup truck.

Abbas was then taken to a local hospital where he died.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact at 762-400-7326 or email the investigator at james.trotter@accgov.com.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.