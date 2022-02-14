Investigators believe 19-year-old driver was racing another car during fatal crash, Cobb Police say

Officers said they responded to Cobb Parkway on Saturday, Feb. 12 just after 4 p.m.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police said a 19-year-old driver died in a crash over the weekend. Investigators said they believe the teen might have been racing along the roadway.

Officers said they responded South Cobb Drive west of Cobb Parkway on Saturday, Feb. 12, just after 4 p.m. The preliminary information indicated 19-year-old Edwin Gutierrez was driving a red Honda Prelude east on South Cobb Drive as he approached Cobb Parkway. A 37-year-old driving a Ford Explorer was headed west on South Cobb Drive.

According to Cobb County Police, Gutierrez lost control while going around a curve. The car crossed into the westbound lanes and hit the Ford Explorer.

Police said Gutierrez was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, they said.

Cobb Police added that investigators believe Gutierrez was racing another vehicle when he lost control.