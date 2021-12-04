All lanes closed after 7,500 gallons of diesel spills on I-285 SB near Ponce de Leon, driver injured

Authorites say the driver is in critical condition.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are closed and a truck driver is in critical condition after being involved in a wreck that left 7,500 gallons of diesel spilled on I-285 in DeKalb County Monday, fire officials report.

It happened at I-285 south near the Ponce de Leon exit between Church Street and Memorial Drive in DeKalb County around 11:30 a.m.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, a sign fell as a result of the wreck and is causing major traffic delays. Authorities are working to learn if the driver - who was taken to the hospital - was injured in the wreck or by the downed traffic sign.

Traffic is being diverted onto E. Ponce de Leon Ave. towards Glendale Rd. and Northern Ave, authorities said in a tweet. Drivers are able to reenter I-285 southbound on Memorial Drive.

Crews are working to clean up the spill. At this time, authorities are not sure how long the clean-up will take.

DeKalb police plan to post the latest updates on its Twitter account.