DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Drivers should be aware that Glendale Drive will be closed in Decatur for most of the day on June 7.

On Thursday, Glendale Drive just south of McAfee Road will be closed to through-traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to install a new water valve.

DeKalb County said the installation is part of the Glendale Drive Water Main Replacement Project.

Drivers should be aware of signs that will be placed in the area alerting them to traffic restrictions. Flaggers will be present to direct drivers through the construction zone.

MARTA buses will also be rerouted around the area.

DeKalb County said drivers are encouraged to prepare for delays.

For more information, you can visit the DeKalb Department of Watershed Management website at DekalbWatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

