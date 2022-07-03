'Pedestrian scramble' installed at rainbow crosswalks in Midtown

The new design is a part of Midtown's Central Midtown Connection Plan and will be in place till August 29.

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is previous coverage about steel plates being installed at the rainbow crosswalk.

People can now walk from all corners at the same time on Midtown's rainbow crosswalk at 10th and Piedmont Avenue.

The change came on Monday; the neighborhood said city transportation crews installed the new "pedestrian scramble," or diagonal crossing, as part of their Midtown Connection Plan.

This pilot project is expected to be in place until Monday, Aug. 29, according to their post on Twitter. The neighborhood said they would be "collecting data from intersection cameras, as well as feedback from residents, commuters, and community and business stakeholders."

The City of Atlanta said adding a diagonal crossing would affect traffic flow in the following ways.

"Pedestrians will be allowed to cross the intersection diagonally. Motorists heading east on 10th Street NE will not be allowed to go straight from the leftmost lane; that lane will temporarily be left-turn only onto Piedmont Avenue NE. Drivers heading west on10th Street NE will not be allowed to go straight from the right most lane; that lane will temporarily be right-turn only onto Piedmont Avenue NE.

Signage, temporary striping, and barricades indicating the new traffic pattern on 10th Street NE eastbound and westbound will be installed on Sunday, August 14. The pedestrian scramble phase will be activated on Monday, August 15."