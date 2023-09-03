DOT projects aim to ease metro Atlanta traffic woes

Interstates 285, 20, 75 upgrades are planned.

ATLANTA — Billions of dollars in new spending on highways around metro Atlanta might make a dent in the city’s thickening traffic. At least, that’s the hope state officials expressed Thursday as the top Department of Transportation official laid it out for lawmakers.

Interstate-285 is a basket case, especially at its interchanges with other interstate highways. Two of those junctions are part of the short-term plan for highway improvement.

Jackson Webster has driven a truck around Atlanta for 10 years and says I-285’s two connections with I-20 are two of the worst.

"On that third lane," Jackson said, "everybody’s trying to fight – or cheat – to get in front of everybody else."

Those junctions are on the DOT’s short list for repairs.

The most visible metro Atlanta project underway is at Georgia 400 and I-285 – a project expected to conclude by the end of this year.

Another widening project on I-85 northeast of Atlanta is expected to finish the third quarter of next year.

On I-285, the state starts, this year, to rebuild its interchange on the DeKalb County side of I-20 and hopes to finish in two years in 2025. The opposite side of the perimeter also gets a rebuild, though the state won’t take bids on it until next year.

On I-75 from Henry County to just north of Macon, the state plans to build commercial lanes only for trucks alongside the existing interstate – to provide some relief for northbound traffic by 2031.

DOT commissioner Russell McMurry told lawmakers the 41 miles of new highway alongside the old highway will cost some $2 billion.