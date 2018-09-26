DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -- Lanes of westbound I-20 in Douglas County have finally reopened after a tree fell on a truck, killing the driver Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near the exit 37 around 10:30 a.m. authorities confirmed to 11Alive. The driver of a pickup truck, only identified as a man for now until police notify family members, was killed after a tree fell from the right shoulder and hit the truck he was driving. Police said that he was the only person in the vehicle and that he was killed on impact. Officers said the tree fell directly on the cab of the pickup.

Several agencies responded to the scene including HERO units and the resulting investigation backed up traffic for over two hours. However, traffic cameras now show cars moving once more.

Still, a high volume of cars remains on the road so drivers might want to use Thornton Road as an alternate. After exiting I-20 and turning right onto Thornton Road, drivers they can head 2.5 miles to Veterans Memorial Parkway (U.S. 78) and then turn left onto the highway followed by a 7-mile trek to Fairburn Road and then back onto I-20 West.

