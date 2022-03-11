Driver on the run after evading authorities, hitting trooper's patrol car while crews responded to crash, GSP says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A driver is on the run after evading authorities and sideswiping a trooper's patrol car and a towing wrecker, as they were responding to a crash on I-285 west Thursday evening.

Georgia State Patrol said a Clayton County Police officer attempted to stop a car for driving in the emergency lane on the interstate. However, after briefly stopping, the driver took off from the officer. GSP said the Clayton County Police Officer did not chase after the driver.

This all unfolded as troopers were responding to a crash involving a semi-truck on the interstate near the Forest Park Road Overpass. Two of the westbound right lanes were closed for several hours after the crash.

Troopers were initially responding to the crash after a tractor-trailer was reportedly cut off by a car, causing the tractor-trailer to strike a guardrail on the interstate. It then continued west behind the guardrail -- and hit an electrical box, according to GSP.

"The tractor-trailer struck an electrical control box that controlled an overhead traffic sign and DOT cameras," GSP said. "The tractor-trailer came to an uncontrolled rest under the overhead sign and began leaking fuel."

As the driver approached the crash, a trooper was using his patrol car to block the two left lanes. That's when the driver attempted to go around the lanes that were blocked. However, Hazmat and Department of Transportation crews were on the scene for clean-up and the driver was forced to stop behind a towing wrecker.

Another trooper positioned his patrol car to try to stop the driver. One trooper drew his department-issued handgun and began giving the driver commands, GSP said.

However, the driver accelerated to the left and sideswiped both the towing wrecker and one of the troopers' patrol cars. Another trooper performed a PIT maneuver as the driver hit the towing wrecker. This caused the driver's car to spin into the barrier wall, GSP added.

The driver got out of the car and ran away from authorities. A Clayton County Police K-9 attempted to track the driver but was unsuccessful. Clayton County Police later discovered the car was reported stolen, GSP said.

Officials have not yet said if there were any injuries after either incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.