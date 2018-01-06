For some parents, spring signals a time to gently encourage their recent graduate to take the next steps toward independence. For other parents, it's probably a little less gentle and a bit more of a shove out the door….or basement.

Regardless of your approach, a good place to start is a car. Here are some solid new vehicle options for graduates and new professionals from Cars.com editors who have been there, as well as those who are preparing their kids for this new stage.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Save money with an electric vehicle. No more spending those hard-earned pennies at the gas pump. The interior is surprisingly roomy, and the hatchback allows for flexibility when moving out of your college apartment and into something a little nicer (or possibly back into your parents' house).

2018 Hyundai Kona

Young folks got no money, point blank. So the answer to this question has to be affordable, tech savvy, and at home in the city or on those outdoors-y trips they love to talk about but never take — and that leaves us with the 2018 Hyundai Kona. It gets up to 30 mpg combined, has optional all-wheel drive and features a solid multimedia experience.

2018 Honda Accord

More grown up than the compacts you drove before college, the Accord has a large enough backseat to schlep around clients or coworkers — plus standard stop-and-go adaptive cruise control to take the sting out of your daily commutes.

2018 Kia Soul

Everyone should know how to drive a manual, and the Soul's base model (around $17,000) comes with one. Little engines get good mileage, and this looks quirky and cool enough to keep your hipster friends happy. Call it your "Soulmate." It will be ironic.

2018 Nissan Frontier King Cab

Young grads are likely to be moving around a lot for their jobs or music festivals or whatever. And when their friends need to move or pick up that dumpster couch, you'll have the means to get a free pizza out of it.

